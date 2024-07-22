India's GDP to grow at 6.5-7 per cent in 2024-25: Economic Survey

MUMBAI: Sounding a bit cautious on the growth front, the economic survey sees the economy clipping at a lower rate of 6.5-7 per cent this fiscal year, much lower than the 7.2 per cent by the central bank. The 522-page survey, penned by the chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and tabled in Parliament, notes that economy, which grew at a surprise 8.2 percent iper cent makes the real GDP in FY24 20 percent higher than the FY20 levels. This means a CAGR of 4.6 percent from FY20, despite a 5.8 percent decline in FY21 inflicted by the pandemic.

The survey believes that the current GDP level is close to the pre-pandemic trajectory and that average annual growth during the decade ending FY20, stands at 6.6 percent which more or less reflects the long-term growth prospects of the economy.

His lower growth forecast stems from the weakening global economic scene as core inflation throughout the world remains sticky with higher services inflation which he warns, if remain sticky for long interest rates will remain high for longer.