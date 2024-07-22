Infrastructure projects face land acquisition hurdles; lower private participation seen as concern

NEW DELHI: Despite the large build-up of connectivity infrastructure and energy-related assets, both sectors reported the need for corrections in the delay in land acquisition, and land-related clearances, said the Economic Survey of 2024 released on Monday. It added that while there has been a quantum jump in infrastructure build-up in the last five years, here are some areas for corrective and collective actions.

“Issues are also raised about slow on-boarding of digital land records. In the case of airport development, greenfield airport projects are time-intensive due to the need for appropriate site selection, land acquisition and necessary approvals. Addressing challenges related to land in physical infrastructure requires coordinated action at different tiers of the Government,” stated the survey.

The survey also sees lower participation of the private sector in infrastructure as a major challenge. “The addition to the stock of infrastructure in the last five years owed predominantly to public sector financing. Private sector participation is not forthcoming to the extent desired,” it noted.

Factors impeding private participation in infrastructure building are lumpy capital investment, long payback period and difficulty in mobilising large equity and debt at affordable cost.

Many novel public-private partnership (PPP) financing models like the hybrid annuity model, have been introduced to mitigate this constraint. But private sector participation through these modes has so far been limited to only certain sectors like roads and water.