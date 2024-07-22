INS Brahmaputra damaged in fire at Mumbai dockyard, sailor missing

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out onboard INS Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of July 21, 2024, while she was undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai (ND Mumbai).

Due to the accident, the warship is listed on one side.

A junior sailor posted onboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Brahmaputra is missing.

The Indian Navy on Monday confirmed that all personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress.

The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with the assistance of firefighters from the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai (ND Mumbai), and other ships in the harbor by the morning of July 22, 2024.

Further follow-on actions, including sanitization checks for assessment of residual risk of fire, were carried out.

"Subsequently, in the afternoon, the ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side). Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side," the Indian Navy said.

An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident.