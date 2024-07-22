NDA allies prepare plan to counter Opposition onslaught

NEW DELHI: With the Budget session starting from Monday, the BJP-led NDA is all prepared to take on a united Opposition set to corner the government in Parliament on issues ranging from the NEET paper leak case to railway safety, sources said.

As the Opposition is expected to challenge the government’s fiscal policies and budget proposals, the NDA allies have also been prepared to launch a counter with well-researched facts and figures.

Sources within the NDA revealed that the coalition partners are prepared to address any issue the Opposition may raise, in order to demonstrate that their disruptions are politically motivated rather than based on substantive concerns.

“The strategy will include exposing inaccuracies in Opposition claims, citing Rahul Gandhi’s misleading statements on the Agniveer scheme as a prime example,” A BJP MP said, wishing not to be named.

The NDA plans to confront the Opposition on several anticipated issues, including NEET, unemployment and inflation, aiming to defend the Union Budget and illustrate its benefits for the public. “We will respond to critiques on inflation and employment with concrete data and facts during the session,” said the BJP MP.