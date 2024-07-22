NDA allies prepare plan to counter Opposition onslaught

NEW DELHI: With the Budget session starting from Monday, the BJP-led NDA is all prepared to take on a united Opposition set to corner the government in Parliament on issues ranging from the NEET paper leak case to railway safety, sources said.
As the Opposition is expected to challenge the government’s fiscal policies and budget proposals, the NDA allies have also been prepared to launch a counter with well-researched facts and figures.
Sources within the NDA revealed that the coalition partners are prepared to address any issue the Opposition may raise, in order to demonstrate that their disruptions are politically motivated rather than based on substantive concerns.
“The strategy will include exposing inaccuracies in Opposition claims, citing Rahul Gandhi’s misleading statements on the Agniveer scheme as a prime example,” A BJP MP said, wishing not to be named.
The NDA plans to confront the Opposition on several anticipated issues, including NEET, unemployment and inflation, aiming to defend the Union Budget and illustrate its benefits for the public. “We will respond to critiques on inflation and employment with concrete data and facts during the session,” said the BJP MP.
Additionally, the NDA is prepared to highlight the positive outcomes of government policies, such as the significant reduction in railway accidents since 2014, in response to any related criticisms from the Opposition, he said.
A senior NDA leader from South India confirmed that the coalition is ready to present data demonstrating improvements in railway safety. “We are overall prepared with an approach focusing on a fact-based defence of the Union Budget and a proactive strategy to address Opposition challenges effectively,” said an NDA leader.
The NDA leaders will also highlight performances of all ministries during the session in a bid to counter the Opposition in the Houses. Citing the action taken on the NEET issue, a senior BJP leader said, “The alleged irregularities are being investigated by CBI and outcomes prove the strong stand of government against any such anomalies.”
The session will have 19 sittings till August 12 when the government is expected to present six bills and also get Parliament’s nod for the budget of Jammu and Kashmir.