opposition set to corner Nitish as Assembly session begins today

PATNA: The five-day Monsoon session of Bihar assembly, which will begin from Monday, is likely to be stormy as the RJD-led grand alliance is all set to corner the state government on various issues including the alleged rising crime graph, corruption, collapse of bridges and NEET-UG paper leak scandal.

During the brief session of the assembly, the first supplementary budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be tabled in the House. The state government will also bring a Bill in the House with an o bjective to curb exam paper leaks.

The opposition MLAs from RJD, Congress, CPI (ML), CPI and CPI (M) have formulated a strategy to corner the state government on various issues like alleged crime graph, NEET paper leak, bridge collapse incidents and alleged corruption in the government offices. The opposition will also target the NDA on the issue of grant of special category status to Bihar.

Senior BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu said that the RJD had no right to speak on the issue of law and order when its own track record was so ‘dismal’. RJD should be shameful for speaking on law and order, he added.

Ahead of the commencement of the state assembly’s monsoon session, newly elected Independent MLA from Rupauli, Shankar Singh, has decided to support the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government in Bihar. Singh heaped praise on chief minister Nitish Kumar for taking various initiatives for the development of the state. He also met Nitish at his official residence, 1, Anne Marg, in Patna later.

Issues to be taken up

The opposition MLAs from RJD, Congress, CPI (ML), CPI and CPM have formulated a strategy to corner the state on various issues like alleged crime graph, NEET paper leak, bridge collapse incidents and alleged corruption in the government offices.