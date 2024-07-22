RSS hails decision allowing government employees to participate in sangh activities

NEW DELHI: The RSS on Monday hailed the Centre's move to lift the ban on government employees from participating in activities of the Sangh, saying the decision would strengthen the country's democratic system.

It also accused the earlier regimes of furthering their political interests by imposing the ban in the past.

There have been multiple instances of the government barring its employees in the past from associating with the RSS.

A day after a government order became public about the ban being lifted and several opposition leaders criticised the move, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said in a statement, "The present decision of the government is appropriate and strengthens the democratic system of India.