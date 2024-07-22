Undemocratic attempt made to scuttle voice of PM: Modi slams opposition

The prime minister urged political parties to rise above party lines and make use of the platform of Parliament for the next four to four-and-a-half years.

"In January, 2029, when it will be an election year, then you can go into the poll field, even make use of Parliament for it. Play the games you want to for those six months but till then, work for empowering the poor, farmers, youth and women by building a movement of people's participation to fulfil the dream of 2047," Modi said.

"I say with a lot of sadness that after 2014, some MPs were elected for 5 years, some for 10 years, but many MPs did not get a chance to talk about their constituency and share their views in Parliament because of the negative politics of some parties that misused Parliament to hide their political failures," he said.

Modi urged all parties to give a chance to first-time MPs to speak in Parliament and give opportunities to them.

"You would have seen that in the first session of this Lok Sabha. An undemocratic attempt was made to scuttle the voice of the government that had been ordered by 140 crore Indians to serve. For two-and-a-half hours, attempts were made to scuttle the voice of the prime minister and such a thing has no place in democratic traditions. They have no remorse over it," Modi said.

His remarks were an apparent reference to the incident in the last session when Modi delivered his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address amid vociferous protests and sloganeering by the opposition that was demanding that both MPs from Manipur be allowed to speak.

"People have sent us here for desh, not dal. This Parliament is not for 'dal (party)' but for 'desh (country)' This Parliament is not limited to MPs but it is for 140 crore people of the country," he asserted.

Modi hoped that all MPs would contribute to the debate.

He said there was nothing wrong with opposing views but it was the negative views that are wrong.

The country does not need negativity, he said.

"We have to take the country forward with the ideology of development and progress," Modi said.

He also said that the Monsoon session is an important destination in our democracy's proud journey.

"It is a matter of immense pride for me personally as well as for all of our colleagues that after nearly 60 years a government has come back for the third time and has got the privilege of presenting the first budget of the third term. The country is seeing this as a very proud event in the glorious journey of Indian democracy," he said.