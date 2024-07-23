Army foils infiltration bid of militants along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

SRINAGAR: The Army in the early hours of Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghatti sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch.

Jammu-based defence spokesman said troops foiled an infiltration bid of militants in the Battal area of Krishna Ghatti sector of Poonch at around 3 am today.

“The army men engaged the infiltrating terrorists with effective fire,” he said. The infiltrating militants and the army men exchanged gunfire for some time. In the gunfight, a soldier sustained injuries. The injured soldier has been hospitalized.

“The combing and search operation in the area is going on. Additional troops have been rushed to the area to assist troops on the ground in the search operation,” a security official said.

He said army men deployed at the LoC and borders in J&K are at the highest level of alert to foil infiltration bids of militants from across the border.

On July 18, the army foiled an infiltration bid in the Keran sector of Kupwara in north Kashmir by killing two militants and recovering an Austrian-made Steyr AUG bullpup assault rifle from the slain militants.

Earlier, on July 14, the army foiled another infiltration bid in the Keran sector by killing three militants.