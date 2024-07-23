Budget allocates more funds for development projects in Nepal, Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: The Union budget saw increased allocations for development projects in neighbouring countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.

The allocation for Nepal is Rs 700 crore. It was Rs 550 crore last year which was revised to Rs 650 crore. Similarly, the budgetary allocation has increased for Sri Lanka to Rs 245 crore compared to Rs 150 crore (an increase of Rs 95 crore). India had bailed out Sri Lanka when its economy crashed and has provided grants and a line of credit worth $4 billion.

The budgetary allocation for development projects in Seychelles is Rs 40 crore this year (an increase of Rs 30 crore from last year when it was Rs 10 crore).

The budgetary allocations for Afghanistan (Rs 200 crore) and Maldives (Rs 400 crore) are the same as last year.