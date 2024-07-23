Casteist slurs found on JNU campus walls, administration acts following protest

The walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been sullied with highly offensive casteist and communal slogans, a report said.
Writings such as 'Ch***r Bharat Chhodo' (a derogatory term for Dalits), 'Dalit Bhart Chhodo' and 'Hindu-RSS Zindabad' were discovered on the walls of Kaveri Hostel on July 20, The Mooknayak reported.
This sparked a protest march later on the evening of July 20.
The report said that after the images of the graffiti went viral, the university administration took immediate action to obscure the offensive remarks and slogans.
Kunal Kumar, general secretary of NSUI at JNU was quoted as saying by the report that the incident should not be trivialized.
"While the solgans may have been eradicated from the walls, the question remains: how do we cleanse such discriminatory mindsets from our society?," he questioned.