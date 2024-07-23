Casteist slurs found on JNU campus walls, administration acts following protest

The walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been sullied with highly offensive casteist and communal slogans, a report said.

Writings such as 'Ch***r Bharat Chhodo' (a derogatory term for Dalits), 'Dalit Bhart Chhodo' and 'Hindu-RSS Zindabad' were discovered on the walls of Kaveri Hostel on July 20, The Mooknayak reported.

This sparked a protest march later on the evening of July 20.