Centre plans Transit Oriented Development for 14 large cities: Budget 2024-25

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday announced Transit Oriented Development (ToD) plans for 14 large cities with a population above 30 lakh. In her budget speech, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government would work with states to facilitate development of ‘Cities as Growth Hubs’. “This will be achieved through economic and transit planning, and orderly development of peri-urban areas utilising town planning schemes”, she said.

She further stated that for creative brownfield redevelopment of existing cities with a transformative impact, the government would formulate a framework for enabling policies, market-based mechanisms and regulation.

Speaking about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the minister stated that three crore additional houses under the scheme in rural and urban areas in the country had already been announced for which necessary allocations are being made in the Budget.

She further said that under the PMAY Urban 2.0, housing needs of one crore urban poor and middle-class families would be addressed with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore. This will include central assistance of Rs 2.2 lakh crore in the next five years. A provision of interest subsidy to facilitate loans at affordable rates is also envisaged, she added.

“Rental housing with dormitory type accommodation for industrial workers will be facilitated in Private Public Partnership (PPP) mode with Visibility Gap Funding (VGF) support and commitment from anchor industries,” said Sitharaman. She further added that enabling policies and regulations for efficient and transparent rental housing markets with enhanced availability would also be put in place.

She also emphasized that the government would encourage States which continue to charge high stamp duty to moderate the rates for all, and also consider further lowering duties for properties purchased by women. ”This reform will be an essential component of urban development schemes,” said the minister.

Speaking about water supply and sanitation, she said that in partnership with the State governments and Multilateral Development Banks, the Centre would promote water supply, sewage treatment and solid waste management projects and services for 100 large cities through bankable projects. She also added that these projects will also envisage use of treated water for irrigation and filling up of tanks in nearby areas.

The government has also envisioned a scheme to support each year, over the next five years, the development of 100 weekly ‘haats’ or street food hubs in select cities to build on the success of PM SVANidhi Scheme (Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi Scheme) in transforming the lives of street vendors.

“The people have given a unique opportunity to our government to take the country on the path of strong development and all-round prosperity,” she said.