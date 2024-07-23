CM Mamata dubs Union budget politically biased, anti-poor

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget 2024-25 as "politically biased and anti-poor" and slammed the Centre for "depriving" the state.

The chief minister wondered what wrong West Bengal committed that it had been "deprived" by the Centre.

"Bengal has been completely deprived in this Union budget. This doesn't look into the interest of the poor. The budget is politically biased. This is directionless and has no vision. It is only to serve a political mission," she told reporters on the state assembly premises.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget for the 2024-25 financial year.

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and said the Union Budget reflected the fiscal and political bankruptcy of the regime.

In a social media post, the party dismissed the term 'Union Budget 2024', renaming it as the 'Andhra-Bihar Budget'.