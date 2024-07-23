Crucial Congress meet to firm up House strategy

NEW DELHI: Top Congress leaders on Monday held a meeting at the residence of Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to discuss their strategy for the Monsoon Session, and decided to strongly raise issues related to the NEET-UG paper leak case, Agniveer scheme and Manipur violence, sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, among others, were present during the party’s Parliament Strategy Group meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence here.

“We have decided that we will raise the issue of farmers, Agniveer and NEET. We believe that we will put forward these issues in the Business Advisory Committee meetings of the two Houses. We also want that the discussion on selected ministries should be on issues connected with people,” Tiwari said.

Sources said the party has also resolved to raise the issue of internal security situation in Jammu and Manipur.