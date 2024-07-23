Fiscal deficit falls, FM aims for 4.5 per cent next year

MUMBAI: Even though political imperatives vastly dominated the first budget of the Modi government in its third term, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has walked the talk on her commitment to fiscal prudence mostly due to the whopping Rs 2.11-trillion windfall received from the Reserve Bank and has lowered the fiscal deficit target more than anticipated to 4.9 percent for this year and to 4.5 percent in the next. She has walked the fiscal correction path despite expanding the Budget size by a full 1.2 percentage point over the interim budget and 7 percentage points from FY24.

Many expect the more than expected fiscal consolidation this year and the next will lead to a sovereign rating upgrade next fiscal from BBB-( lowest rating for a security to be considered investment grade) with stable outlook to a BBB, which is the indication that expectation of default risks are currently low.

The interim Budget had set a fiscal deficit target at 5.1 percent but at that time the North Bloc had no hint that the RBI would be surprising everyone with a massive surplus of Rs 2.11 trillion for fiscal 2024. Two other enablers are the spike in tax revenue and higher dividend payouts providing more fiscal space.

Accordingly, the Budget has struck a fine balance by capping the fiscal deficit, gross borrowing is pegged at Rs 14.01 trillion and net borrowing penciled at Rs 11.63 trillion for the year, despite vastly expanding the welfare schemes primarily aimed at the farmers, women, and the unemployed youth as the key state of Maharashtra, where the BJP is facing headwind is going to polls in October along with three other states.

Fiscal deficit that was trending down from FY16 and was at 4.6 percent in FY20 but shot up to 9.2 percent in FY21 as the economy was whacked by the pandemic, which saw growth tanking by a full 23.8 percent in the first quarter of FY21. Deficit came down to 6.8 percent in FY22 and further down to 6.4 percent in FY23 and 5.6 percent (provisional) in FY24.