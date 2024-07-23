'Illegal' house of Rajasthan paper leak accused demolished in Churu

JAIPUR: An alleged illegally constructed house of an accused in the Rajasthan sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak case was demolished by authorities in Churu district, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken on Monday night by the Churu Municipal Council amid tight security arrangements, they said.

"The construction was done illegally by Vivek Bhambhu, an accused arrested in the SI paper leak case. It was demolished on Monday," Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar said.

A team of the municipal council led by assistant engineer Ravi Raghav demolished the alleged illegal structures on plot number 114 and 115 in Poonia Colony, they said.

The paper leak case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police which has arrested several accused including trainee sub-inspectors.