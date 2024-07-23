Jharkhand police demote 12 sub-inspectors to constables after 26 years following HC order

RANCHI: In one of its kind move, the Jharkhand Police has demoted 12 police constables who were given out-of-turn promotions to Sub-Inspectors for their bravery during an encounter with CPI (Maoists) in 2008. This decision comes 26 years later, following an order by the Jharkhand High Court.

Notably, a total of 13 policemen received out-of-turn promotions—12 from constable to Sub-Inspector, and one from Sub-Inspector to Inspector. Following the High Court's directive, the 12 Sub-Inspectors have now been demoted back to constables.

The court order resulted from a petition filed by Arun Kumar, a policeman posted in Simdega district. He claimed that during the promotion, his colleagues were promoted while he was overlooked.

After hearing the case, the Jharkhand High Court issued an order directing the government to reverse its decision, stating that out-of-turn promotions for gallantry were not permissible.

Following the High Court's order, the Home, Jail, and Disaster Management Department of the State Government instructed the Police Headquarters on 18th July 2024 to cancel the promotions and reinstate the officers to their previous ranks. The Police Headquarters issued a corresponding order on 22nd July.

"In light of the judgment passed on 16.12.2022 by the Jharkhand High Court and the order passed on 16.01.2024 in the contempt case (Civil) No. 471/2023, it has been directed by the Home, Jail, and Disaster Management Department, Jharkhand, to cancel the out-of-turn promotions given to a total of 13 policemen and inform the department about the action taken," stated the order passed by the Jharkhand Police Headquarters.

The police headquarters further noted that the operative part of clause 25 of the order passed on 16.12.2022 in L.P.A. No.-392/2019, Arun Kumar vs. State of Jharkhand and others, states, "The promotion granted in favour of respondent Nos. 5 to 17 is set at nought. Their promotion is held to be illegal, and they are directed to be reverted to their original post forthwith."

This decision marks a significant reversal for the affected officers and highlights the strict adherence to legal standards in promotion procedures.