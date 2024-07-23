Madhya Pradesh: Stripped of forest portfolio, minister likely to quit

“Being a tribal face, I was inducted into the council of ministers as forest and environment, SC welfare minister. I could serve the tribal cause best in the capacity of forest and environment minister. But all of a sudden, someone who came from the Congress (six-times former Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat) was assigned the key portfolio, leaving me with the SC welfare ministry only, through which I can hardly work for tribal cause,” Chouhan told journalists from his home district Alirajpur in western MP.

“I’ve been working with the BJP since 25 years, when there was none in Alirajpur district to even carry the party’s flag. I’m particularly disappointed with Sunday’s development, as a Congress leader has been rewarded at the cost of being a grass root BJP worker. Also, I was kept in the dark in the matter by the government and the party leadership, which has further hurt me. Being a minister is not a must for me to serve my people, I can serve them by merely remaining an MLA,” said Chouhan.

The state BJP, however, downplayed the development. Its MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani said Chouhan and his wife have been working for the party for a long time. If there are any issues, they will be put before the partym and resolved soon.”