NTA to announce final results for NEET-UG in two days: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the final results for NEET-UG 2024 within two days.

Minister Pradhan emphasised the government's commitment to maintaining the integrity of exams, saying, "Zero tolerance will be shown towards any kind of breach. If anyone is found involved in exam irregularities, they will not be spared."

This announcement follows the Supreme Court's decision to reject demands for cancelling NEET-UG 2024.

The apex court ruled that there is insufficient evidence to suggest a systemic breach or vitiation of the examination results.

The Supreme Court's decision and the minister's announcement bring clarity to the situation, and students can expect the final results to be declared shortly.