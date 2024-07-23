‘Oppn is trying to create rift between Hindus & Muslims’

Jamal Siddiqui, the national president of the BJP’s Minority Morcha, welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim stay on directives passed by the UP and Uttarakhand governments that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display names of owners. He, however, tells Rajesh Kumar Thakur that the measure was actually meant to ensure transparency and emphasised the importance of adherence to regulations during the religious pilgrimage. Excerpts:

What is your reaction to the SC’s interim order?

I welcome it, yet still defend the UP government. The government order that all shopkeepers of eateries along the Kanwar routes should display the names of owners on their shops was not against the interests or liberty of the Muslim community. However, the Congress and other Opposition parties have raised a controversy to create a rift between Hindu and Muslim communities for their vested political motives. Did any Muslim go to court against the order? Did any Muslim protest? The Opposition wants to create fear psychosis in the Muslim community.

These parties say the government’s move is against the Muslim community and is bound to create a sense of alienation among them.

The Muslim community has started looking through the hidden intention of the Congress or other parties, including the TMC. They are not into politics for the prosperity or welfare of the Muslims ever since the country got Independence. They wanted to create a controversy on the Kanwar Yatra in order to create doubts among Hindus about Muslims. The controversy is aimed at damaging the ‘Ganga-Jamuna tahzeeb.’ I appeal to Muslims to display their names at eateries put up along the Kanwar Yatra route. The UP directive is aimed at ensuring transparency and the sanctity of the yatra, which is a kind of ‘pavitra-anushthan’ (holy ritual) for which sanctity must be protected by all irrespective of caste or creed.