Rajasthan: Train accident averted after iron rods found on railway track

JAIPUR: A potential train accident was averted in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan after a loco pilot spotted iron rods on the track, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night shortly after the Asarva-Jaipur Express train left Dungarpur station.

The train departed at around 11 pm after four km, the loco pilot spotted the rods on the track and applied brakes.

The train stopped just before the rods, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dungarpur Rajkumar Rajora said a case has been registered against unidentified people and the matter is being investigated.

He said there were six iron rods on the track.