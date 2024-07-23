Row over NEET-UG physics question: IIT-D experts say there is only one correct answer

NEW DELHI: A panel of three experts from IIT Delhi has told the Supreme Court that there was only one right answer and not two to a controversial physics question that was asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala on Monday had asked the Director, IIT-Delhi to set up a team of three experts for going into the particular question of physics and submit a report on the correct answer by Tuesday noon.

At the outset, the CJI referred to the contents of the report, and said, "We have received the IIT Delhi report. The IIT Director Rangan Banerjee...constituted a committee from the Department of Physics and they say a team of three experts examined the question. They say that the option four is the correct answer."

The CJI further said that option four, which says that "Statement I is correct but Statement II is incorrect' is correct".

"The committee has opined clearly that there was only one option which is option four (4). So the National Testing Agency (NTA) was correct in its answer key which was option four (4)," the bench said.

The hearing is underway and presently, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the NTA, is arguing.

The top court is hearing a clutch of pleas, including those that are seeking a re-test of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG on grounds of question paper leak and other malpractices.