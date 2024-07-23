RSS says never asked for lifting ban on govt staff joining Sangh activities

NEW DELHI: After a row erupted over the Centre’s order on lifting the ban on government employees to participate in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities, the Sangh sources said that it never demanded the government to remove the ban which was in force since 1966.

Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal alleged that the ban was driven by political reasons and that the Congress has always had a negative mindset towards nationalist organisations.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “By lifting the ban on government employees from participating in RSS activities, Modi wants to politicise government offices and employees on ideological basis.”

Posting a photo grab of an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on July 9, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the 58-year ban was in force even during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure as PM.

“Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in February 1948 following Gandhi’s assassination. Subsequently, the ban was withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour. Even after this the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur,” Ramesh said.

“In 1966, a ban was imposed — and rightly so — on government employees taking part in RSS activities. After June 4 2024, relations between the PM and the RSS have nosedived,” Ramesh said.

RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar, said the move will strengthen the country’s democratic system. “The decision of the government is appropriate and strengthens the democratic system of India,” he said.