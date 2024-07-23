Sharad Pawar, Shinde closed-door talk on Maratha quota

MUMBAI: Amid reports of tension between the Maratha and OBC communities in some parts of Maharashtra, former NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday and held a closed door meeting for more than 90 minutes.
Although both sides were silent on the details of the meeting, the Shiv Sena released a brief statement stating Pawar and Shinde had an in-depth discussion on various issues, including water resources, milk prices, and some pending matters related to sugar factories.
NCP minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal had met Pawar at his residence Silver Oak and urged him to intervene and repair the social fabric of the state. Bhujbal said only Pawar could help bridge the gap between the communities. “Neither the CM nor any minister has that ability,” Bhujbal said.
“Since only he has capacity to resolve any social issue, I expect him to step in and resolve the ongoing conflict,” Bhujbal said. On his part, Pawar said he was not aware of any assurance being given to either of the community leaders.
“The government has been talking with both sides, so first we should be informed about these dialogues in detail; we may then move forward,” Pawar said. Meanwhile, Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil has alleged that BJP is against the caste and reservations to it. Patil has been on hunger strike for three days.
He said he had some expectations from PM Modi, “When Modi came to Shirdi last year, he had let it be known that he accepted the demand for Maratha quota. But we have not heard from him ever since.” In another related development, state minister Dhananjay Munde on Monday questioned Patil’s aggressive stand on quota and asked if it was a deliberate attempt to prevent the state from taking proper decisions.