Sharad Pawar, Shinde closed-door talk on Maratha quota

MUMBAI: Amid reports of tension between the Maratha and OBC communities in some parts of Maharashtra, former NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday and held a closed door meeting for more than 90 minutes.

Although both sides were silent on the details of the meeting, the Shiv Sena released a brief statement stating Pawar and Shinde had an in-depth discussion on various issues, including water resources, milk prices, and some pending matters related to sugar factories.

NCP minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal had met Pawar at his residence Silver Oak and urged him to intervene and repair the social fabric of the state. Bhujbal said only Pawar could help bridge the gap between the communities. “Neither the CM nor any minister has that ability,” Bhujbal said.