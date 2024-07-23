Soren sop: ‘Samman Rashi’ of Rs 1 k/month for women between 21 & 49 age group

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced ‘Samman Rashi’ for all women aged between 21 to 49 years in the state. About 40 lakh women expected to come under the scheme, will receive Rs 1,000 per month in their accounts.
The chief minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of schemes, laying of foundation stone and asset distribution among the beneficiaries organized at Rajmahal in Sahibganj district. During the programme, Soren inaugurated and laid foundation stone for schemes worth over Rs 88 crore.
The Chief Minister said that the program “Aapki Sarkar-Aapke Dwar” will be launched again in the state. “Soon our government will give ‘Samman Rashi’ to eligible women above 21 years and below 50 years of age from the families living below the poverty line,” said the Chief Minister.
About 40 lakh women will come under the purview of this scheme and will get the benefits of the scheme, he added. Soren further added that special camps will be set up across the state very soon to take applications from the beneficiaries.
“We are working with the resolve to empower the women of the state,” he said. Government sources said that the women coming under the scheme will be getting Rs 1,000 per month in their bank accounts through DBT.
According to Soren, work should not be done just for pretense but people should get its benefits for a long time. “We plan to empower people and their future generations,” said Soren, adding, “Only when the people are empowered, our society and state will progress.”