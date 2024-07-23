Soren sop: ‘Samman Rashi’ of Rs 1 k/month for women between 21 & 49 age group

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced ‘Samman Rashi’ for all women aged between 21 to 49 years in the state. About 40 lakh women expected to come under the scheme, will receive Rs 1,000 per month in their accounts.

The chief minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of schemes, laying of foundation stone and asset distribution among the beneficiaries organized at Rajmahal in Sahibganj district. During the programme, Soren inaugurated and laid foundation stone for schemes worth over Rs 88 crore.

The Chief Minister said that the program “Aapki Sarkar-Aapke Dwar” will be launched again in the state. “Soon our government will give ‘Samman Rashi’ to eligible women above 21 years and below 50 years of age from the families living below the poverty line,” said the Chief Minister.