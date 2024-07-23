Telangana received nothing in Union Budget: BRS leader K T Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday expressed disappointment with the Union Budget, alleging that Telangana received nothing.

Despite having a budget of more than Rs 48 lakh crores, only a few states received major benefits, he alleged.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Budget for 2024-25.

This is the first Budget during Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office.

Referring to BJP and Congress winning eight Lok Sabha seats each in Telangana (out of 17), Rama Rao said the people of the state should think as to what happened when they gave 16 seats to the two national parties.

BRS drew a blank in the LS polls.

"It is disappointing that Telangana is not mentioned in the entire Budget. Once again, Telangana received nothing," he said in a statement.

Stating that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao had requested the Centre to take decisions on about 35 "promises" made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 when he was chief minister, Rama Rao said national status has not been granted to any irrigation projects in the state despite requests.