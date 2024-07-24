201 Indian pilgrims died during Haj pilgrimage 2024: Government in LS

NEW DELHI: More than 200 Indian pilgrims died during the Haj pilgrimage 2024, with a majority of the deaths being attributed to cardio-respiratory and cardio-pulmonary arrests, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government of India has placed significant emphasis on the successful conduct of Haj operations and on ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian pilgrims.

"As of 21st July 2024, 201 Indian pilgrims have died during Haj pilgrimage 2024 with a majority of them attributed to cardio-respiratory and cardio-pulmonary arrests," he said.

It is to further state that more than 70 per cent of the total fatalities have occurred among pilgrims aged 60 and above, Rijiju added.

He said the government is committed to improving the overall Haj experience of Indian Haj pilgrims.