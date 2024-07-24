Bishnoi gang's intention was to kill me, my family members: Salman Khan's statement in charge sheet

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has told police that he believed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out the firing at his residence here in April this year with the intention to kill him and his family members.

The actor's statement is part of the charge sheet filed by Mumbai Police in a court here in connection with the incident.

He heard a firecracker-like sound while being asleep at his residence in Galaxy Apartments in the early hours of April 14, Khan told police.

His police bodyguard told him around 4.55 am that two people on motorbike had fired at the first-floor balcony, he said.

There had been attempts to hurt him and his family earlier, Khan said, adding that his bodyguard lodged a complaint regarding the firing at Bandra police station.

The actor learnt later that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi had confessed and taken responsibility of the attack in a Facebook post, the statement said.