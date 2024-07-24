Budget Backlash: Opposition MPs protest outside Parliament, allege 'discrimination' against states

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said opposition-ruled states have been ignored in the budget and termed 2024 Union Budget as "PM Maharashtra Virodhi Yojana."

"This protest is against the discrimination in the budget. All the opposition-ruled states have been ignored... We witnessed 'PM Maharashtra Virodhi Yojana' in the budget yesterday. Maharashtra is the highest tax-paying state, yet we don't get our share in return," Chaturvedi said.

Terming it 'discriminatory' and 'Kursi-bachao', Congress leader Manicakm Tagore claimed the budget was done to save the BJP government.

"It's a discriminatory Budget. It's unfair for the states that are suffering. They are not able to get their share. Tamil Nadu had asked for flood relief, it was not given. There was no project for Telangana. Flood was there in Himachal, no relief was given. It is a discriminatory Budget towards the states not ruled by the BJP. It's a 'Kursi-bachao Budget'. It is just to save their government. Nothing is there. NRGS funds, education funds, education loan have been cut down. Middle-class is going to suffer. This government betrayed everybody," Tagore said.

Notably, the decision to protest was made during a meeting of the INDIA bloc parties at Kharge's residence on Tuesday evening.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, TMC leaders Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee, DMK's T R Baalu, JMM's Mahua Maji, AAP's Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, among others, had attended the meeting.

"The concept of a budget has already been destroyed by this year's Union Budget. They have completely discriminated against most of the states. So the general sentiment of the INDIA bloc meeting was that we have to protest against this," Venugopal had told reporters after the meeting.

Later, in a post on X, Venugopal had said, "The Union Budget presented today was extremely discriminatory and dangerous, which completely goes against the principles of federalism and fairness that the Union Government must follow."