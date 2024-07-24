Despite damaged roads and unpredictable weather, over one crore tourists visited Himachal this year

CHANDIGARH: Over one crore tourists have visited Himachal Pradesh in the first six months with Kullu and Shimla districts emerging as top attractions, drawing 4.73 lakh and 4.48 lakh tourists respectively. It is expected that by the end of this year two crore tourist will visit the hill state.

Himachal witnessed a significant surge in tourism in the first six months of this year. By the end of June, the Himachal recorded as many as 1,00,87,440 tourists, who came to the state attracted by its picturesque valleys, pleasant climate and also the facilities extended by the government.

Key destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti remained popular while Kullu and Shimla districts emerged as top attractions, drawing as many as 4,73,737 and 4,48,392 tourists respectively.

This trend has continued in July, aided by favourable weather conditions and open roads, allowing tourists to escape the sticky summer heat of the plains.

In addition to popular tourist destinations of Kullu, Manali, Mandi, Shimla, Chail, Kasauli and Barog, the Reva waterfall in Solan and unexplored trails in the snow-capped mountains of Lahaul, Spiti and Kinnaur have also reportedly emerged as popular destinations for tourists.

Kangra also witnessed a rush, especially during the Navratri season due to the presence of Shakti Peethas - Brijeshwari, Jawalamukhi, Chamunda and the temple of Baglamukhi.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed that despite the damage to several roads due to recent heavy rains, the majority of roads have been made accessible.

"Despite recent weather conditions affecting some roads, most of the roads across the state remain open and accessible to tourists and the general public. Himachal is also witnessing an influx of thousands of tourists in July... these numbers are promising... we expect to surpass two crore visitors by the end of this year,’’ he said.

Sukhu also emphasized the importance of tourists staying informed about the latest travel advisories and road conditions through the helplines of the district administration, Police department and social media handles.

Regular updates on road conditions are being provided by the district administration and Himachal Police so that tourists do not face any inconvenience during their stay in the state.

"Tourist's safety and enjoyment are our top priorities," he said.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to ensure that visitors travel safe and enjoy their holidays at various destinations in Himachal Pradesh.

He said that the Public Works Department (PWD) is working diligently to clear any road blockades and restore travel swiftly. The department of Tourism and Civil Aviation is also encouraging tourists to check for updates on specific routes so as to have smooth travel.

Following the opening of the all-weather Atal Tunnel in 2020, the longest tunnel in the world at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, the number of homestays near the tourist destinations, particularly Lahaul and Spiti have sprung up from 74 to 718. This sudden surge is mainly due to many locals registering their traditional-style houses as homestays.

One of the notable hotspots of such homestays is the Kandaghat-Sadhupul area.

According to officials, as many as 4,289 homestays have been registered with the tourism department of the state. The Kullu district is leading with the highest number of homestays at 1,040, followed by Shimla with 805.

Manasi Sahay Thakur, Director of Tourism and Civil Aviation said that the tourist footfall in the state has increased as compared to last year.

"This has happened despite the harsh monsoon last year... the state government has proactively built infrastructure as the major focus is on infrastructure development and improving inter and intra-state connectivity through the construction of heliports," she said.

"Besides it took measures to build confidence in tourists which is why the tourist inflow increased... despite a hit during the pandemic times now our tourist inflow is almost at the pre-Covid level," she added.

"Another reason for the tourist rush is the heat wave this year," Sahay pointed out.

Sahay also attributed the increased flow of tourists to the increasing number of homestays in the state. She added that the authorities are working to have smooth traffic through the Atal Tunnel.