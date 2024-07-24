Law University in Chhattisgarh introduces menstrual leave policy

RAIPUR: Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) in Chhattisgarh has announced a menstrual leave policy for its women students.

The policy will be effective from July 1 this year, a university spokesperson said.

It was part of the broader HNLU Health Shield Initiative and underscores its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive academic environment, the release said.

"The implementation of the Menstrual Leave Policy marks understanding and facilitating the special needs of young women students. We thank the Academic Council for its support through such policy," Prof V C Vivekanandan, Vice Chancellor of HNLU, said in the release.