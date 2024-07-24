On HC order, 12 Jharkhand sub-inspectors demoted as constables after 26 yrs

RANCHI: In a move by Jharkhand police, the 12 police constables given out of term promotion and made Sub-inspectors for showing indomitable courage and bravery during an encounter with CPI (Maoists) in 2008, were again demoted to constables after 26 years following the order of Jharkhand High Court.
Notably, a total of 13 policemen were given out of turn promotion, where 12 were promoted from constable to sub-inspector while one was promoted from sub-inspector to inspector, but now following the order of Jharkhand High Court, all the 12 sub-inspectors have been made constables again. The court order came after Arun Kumar, a policeman posted in Simdega district force, filed a petition in Jharkhand High Court saying that at the time of promotion, his colleagues were promoted but he was sidelined.
After hearing the case, Jharkhand High Court issued an order directing the government to revert its order because out of tern promotion is not possible in gallantry. After the court’s order, all the 12 constables who became sub-inspectors after getting promotion from the police headquarters have been made constables once again.
After reviewing this order of the High Court, the Home Jail and Disaster Management Department of the State Government ordered the Police Headquarters to cancel the promotion and reinstate him to the old post on 18 July 2024. After this, the Police Headquarters s issued an order related to this on 22 July.
“In the light of the judgment passed on 16.12.2022 by the Jharkhand High Court and the order passed on 16.01.2024 in the contempt case (civil) number 471/2023 of the Police Headquarters, vide order no. 212/P, dated 25.01.2008, it has been directed by Home, Jail and Disaster Management Department, Jharkhand, to cancel the out of turn promotion given to a total of 13 policemen in the next line and inform the department about the action taken,” stated the order passed by the Jharkhand police headquarters. “The promotion granted in favour of respondent is being set at naught. Their promotion is held to be illegal and they will revert to their original post.”