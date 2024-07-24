On HC order, 12 Jharkhand sub-inspectors demoted as constables after 26 yrs

RANCHI: In a move by Jharkhand police, the 12 police constables given out of term promotion and made Sub-inspectors for showing indomitable courage and bravery during an encounter with CPI (Maoists) in 2008, were again demoted to constables after 26 years following the order of Jharkhand High Court.

Notably, a total of 13 policemen were given out of turn promotion, where 12 were promoted from constable to sub-inspector while one was promoted from sub-inspector to inspector, but now following the order of Jharkhand High Court, all the 12 sub-inspectors have been made constables again. The court order came after Arun Kumar, a policeman posted in Simdega district force, filed a petition in Jharkhand High Court saying that at the time of promotion, his colleagues were promoted but he was sidelined.

After hearing the case, Jharkhand High Court issued an order directing the government to revert its order because out of tern promotion is not possible in gallantry. After the court’s order, all the 12 constables who became sub-inspectors after getting promotion from the police headquarters have been made constables once again.