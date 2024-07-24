Over 10,000 people shifted ahead of missile test off Odisha coast

BHUBANESWAR: More than 10,000 people from villages close to the integrated test range (ITR) off the Odisha coast have been shifted temporarily ahead of a missile test on Wednesday.

As part of safety measures, the defence authorities with the help of Balasore district administration shifted 10,581 people, including children, along with cattle from 10 villages within a 3.5 km radius of the launching complex III of the (ITR), to cyclone shelters at nearby localities.

As many as 2127 people from Bardhanpur, 2725 from Jayadevkasaba and 477 from Sahajanagar have been shifted to Bardhanpur multipurpose cyclone shelter. 1823 people from Bhimpur, 479 from Chhachina and 41 from Domuhanpatana have been shifted to Bhimpur multipurpose cyclone shelter; 391 people from Kantarda, 803 from Khadupahi, 408 from Tundara and 1307 from Kusumuli have been shifted to Kalamatia multipurpose cyclone shelter.

"We have made elaborate arrangements for the comfortable stay of the people in the shelters. While three separate teams of police officials are guarding them, three medicals teams have been kept ready to provide the displaced persons medical facilities, if required. Besides, three veterinary teams and fire tender officials have also been deployed," said an official.

As per the revised guideline, the temporarily displaced people will be paid Rs 300 each as compensation and an additional Rs 100 each for food. Additionally, Rs 100 per family will be given for food expenses of their cattle.

Fishermen of Balasore and Bhadrak districts have also been alerted not to venture out into the sea while cops in motor boats have been deployed to patrol along the coast round the clock.

“The villagers will be shifted for at least 10 hours. As per the instructions by the defence authorities, the region has been made risk-free, " said the official.

Meanwhile, the stage is all set for the experimental test of a new missile system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). All preparations have been made for the crucial trial. If everything goes according to the plan and programme, the missile will be flight tested as scheduled.