Rahul Gandhi to meet delegation of farmer leaders today; talks likely on private member bill

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet the delegation of seven farmer leaders on Wednesday, sources said. The meeting will be held at around 11 am in the Parliament.

According to the sources, the farmer's leaders will ask Rahul Gandhi to bring a private member bill to fulfil their long-standing demands.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leaders announced on Monday that they would burn effigies of the Modi government all over the nation and launch a fresh protest to fulfil their demands for legalising the MSP guarantee.

As part of this protest, they will also stage a "long march" to support the private bills by the opposition. The announcement came while they were addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Subsequently, the protesting farmers will take out a tractor rally nationwide on August 15, when the country marks Independence Day. They will also burn copies of new criminal laws.

Addressing a press conference, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leaders also said that the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march will complete 200 days on August 31 and appealed to people to reach Khanauri, Shambhu, etc on the Punjab and Haryana border.

Following the announcement, they further informed both the organizations Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) will hold a mega rally in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on September 1.

A rally will be held in the Jind district of Haryana on September 15, 2024, and another rally will be held in Pipli on September 22, 2024.

In February, the Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway after farmer's unions announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Earlier in February this year, farmers' protest 2.0 began, however, they were stopped at the Haryana borders for several days.