Telangana IAS officer's remark on disability quota draws criticism from rights groups

NEW DELHI: The largest group of health professionals with disabilities in India has written to the Centre and the Telangana government demanding disciplinary action against IAS officer Smita Sabharwal for violating the conduct rules and promoting ableism with her controversial remarks on the need for disability quota in civil services.

In the letter to the Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, and to the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, the 'Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change', which boasts of 400 members, consisting of surgeons, orthopaedics, and obstetricians with disabilities, including superspecialists, expressed their “deep concern” and “strong disapproval” regarding Sabharwal’s social media comments against the disability community.

Sabharwal, who is currently a member-secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission, had commented on social media questioning the need for disability quota in civil services which sparked controversy, drawing widespread condemnation, leading to the registration of a police complaint against her in the state by a disability rights group.

The letter said that as a senior bureaucrat, she has “undermined the principles of social justice and disability rights enshrined in our Constitution and protected under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.”

The letter, written by Dr Satendra Singh, the founder of the group and a noted disability rights champion, quoted Rule 7 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, which “explicitly prohibits members of the Service from making any statement of fact or opinion that adversely criticizes any current or recent policy or action of the central government or a state government.”

Dr Singh, who is also a Director Professor of the Department of Physiology, University College of Medical Sciences and G.T.B Hospital, Delhi, also said the amended rules of 2014 further mandate that every member of the Service must maintain high ethical standards, integrity, honesty, political neutrality, merit, fairness, impartiality, responsiveness to the public, particularly to the weaker section, and courtesy and good behaviour with the public.

He said the officer's violated these conduct rules by publicly criticizing government policies on disability quotas, thus undermining the efforts towards social justice and inclusion.

“Her remarks are not merely personal opinions but are reflective of an ableist mindset detrimental to the inclusive ethos our government strives to promote,” he said.

Urging the Centre and the state to take immediate and appropriate disciplinary action against her under the conduct rules, the letter by the collective of health professionals with disabilities, said that, “It is imperative to send a strong message that ableism and discriminatory attitudes will not be tolerated within the ranks of our civil services. Additionally, I request that her posts be deleted to prevent further spread of such harmful rhetoric.”

“Disciplinary actions are necessary to restore faith in the government's commitment to "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," ensuring that all members of society, including those with disabilities, are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. We look forward to your prompt and decisive action so that our faith is restored in bureaucracy,” said Dr Singh, also co-chair of the International Council for Disability Inclusion in Medical Education.

In her social media post, Sabharwal questioned the necessity of disability quotas, suggesting that the nature of allied services does not require such provisions.

In her tweet, she said, “With all due respect to the Differently Abled. Does an Airline hire a pilot with a disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability? The nature of the #AIS (IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field work, long taxing hours, and listening firsthand to people’s grievances, which requires physical fitness. Why does this premier service need this Quota in the first place!”

Sabharwal asked rights activists in another tweet to examine why disability quotas have not yet been implemented in the Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service, and some defence sectors.

Her comments came following the controversy over the selection of Puja Khedkar, the trainee IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, who allegedly availed concessions for physical disability and OBC candidacy.

"Her comments, comparing government officials to pilots and questioning whether airlines would hire a person with a disability or whether someone would trust a surgeon with a disability, are not only ignorant but also highly offensive and discriminatory," said Dr Singh, adding that such misuse of power stems from prioritising control over compassion and justice.

Several disability rights groups and members have protested against the officer's remarks and have sought action against her. A complaint against her has also been filed in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).