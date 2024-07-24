Nation

Terrorist killed, soldier injured in encounter in J&K's Kupwara

The Army said suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday, and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops.
Terrorist killed, soldier injured in encounter in J&K's Kupwara
Photo | X @ChinarcorpsIA
PTI

SRINAGAR: An unidentified terrorist was killed and a soldier injured in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Wednesday.

"Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said suspicious movement was noticed on Tuesday and the suspects were challenged by vigilant troops.

In response, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gunbattle.

"In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress," the Army added.

Kupwara
Jammu and Kashmir
Kupwara encounter

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com