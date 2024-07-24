Woman, her two granddaughters killed as three storey building collapses in Gujarat; five rescued

The victims were identified as Kesharben Kanjaria (65), Pritiben Kanjaria (15) and Payalben Kanjaria (18).

Five others who were trapped in the debris were rescued by the locals, the police said, adding that the bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Saurashtra and south Gujarat districts continued to receive heavy rainfall, inundating low-lying areas as dams overflowed and monsoon rivers swelled beyond their danger marks, officials said.

In the 24 hours ending 6 am on Wednesday, Umarpada taluka in Surat district received 276 mm rainfall.

Heavy rainfall also battered Navsari, Junagadh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kutch, Dangs and Tapi districts, causing flooding in low-lying areas, they said.

Administrations in the affected districts issued an advisory for people, asking them not to step out unless necessary and not to try crossing overflowing causeways.

Navsari collector has ordered the educational institutes in the district to remain shut on Wednesday in view of heavy rainfall.