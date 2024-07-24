Women safety schemes: MHA gets Rs 1,105 crore, Nirbhaya Fund doubled

NEW DELHI: Prioritising women safety schemes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget for financial year 2024-25 has increased the allocations for ‘Nirbhaya Fund’ transfer and other related activities by 3.5 times, earmarking Rs 1,105 crore in comparison to Rs 321 crore in 2023-24.

As per the budget documents, the ‘Nirbhaya Fund’ alone has seen an increase of 100 per cent, as the allocations have gone up from Rs 100 crore in the financial year 2023-24 to Rs 200 crore for the current fiscal.

The Fund named after the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, has been instrumental in supporting various projects and schemes designed to create safer environments for women.

The fund was created and named after the victim during the UPA-rule under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Officials in the government said the decision to hike allocation by 100 per cent for this fund reflected the resolve of the establishment in combating violence against women and implementing measures that provide protection and support.

“The steep hike in the allocation underscores the government’s resolve to address the critical issue of women’s safety through comprehensive and well-funded initiatives. This is a financial boost for the several initiatives needed to intensify women safety in the country. It includes prevention of cybercrime against women, strengthening the anti-human trafficking unit, upgrading central forensic science laboratories and others,” a senior serving IPS officer said.

“Additionally, the increased allocation will also give fillip to self-defense training, awareness campaigns, setting up more women centric security desks and other programmes,” he added.