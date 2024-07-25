3.5-time jump in funds for women safety schemes

NEW DELHI: The allocation for women’s safety schemes has gone up almost 3.5 times, from Rs 321 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 1,105 crore in the budget under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

As per the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, the ‘Nirbhaya Fund’ alone has seen an increase of 100 per cent, as the allocations have gone up from Rs 100 crore in the financial year 2023-24 to Rs 200 crore for the current fiscal.

The Fund, named after the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, has been instrumental in supporting various schemes designed to create safer environments for women.

Officials said the decision to hike allocation by 100 per cent for Nirbhaya Fund reflected the resolve of the establishment in combating violence against women and implementing measures that provide protection and support.