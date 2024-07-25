Army jawan killed in Kupwara attack, one terrorist shot dead in encounter...

SRINAGAR: An army non-commissioned officer (NCO) and a militant were killed in an encounter in Lolab area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.
As per a defence spokesperson, based on specific inputs about the presence of militants, a joint search operation was launched by the Army and police in Trumkhan forest area in Kupwara on Tuesday evening.
“During the search operation, a suspicious movement was observed. When challenged by troops in the early hours on Wednesday, terrorists opened fire, which was returned by the troops. In the ensuing gunfight, a militant was killed and an NCO injured,” he said.
The NCO was evacuated to a military hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased soldier has been identified as Naik Dilawar Khan, the spokesperson said.
Additional troops were rushed to the area to tighten the siege. The security men used drones for aerial surveillance. “The search operation is going on,” said a security official.
Sources said forces have inputs that a group of 2-3 militants are hiding in the forest.
The attack comes after Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed the prevailing security scenario at a joint security review meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies.
In last 32 months, 48 Army soldiers have been killed in terrorist attacks in Jammu.
After almost every attack, terrorists managed to escape without suffering a casualty of their own.