Army jawan killed in Kupwara attack, one terrorist shot dead in encounter...

SRINAGAR: An army non-commissioned officer (NCO) and a militant were killed in an encounter in Lolab area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

As per a defence spokesperson, based on specific inputs about the presence of militants, a joint search operation was launched by the Army and police in Trumkhan forest area in Kupwara on Tuesday evening.

“During the search operation, a suspicious movement was observed. When challenged by troops in the early hours on Wednesday, terrorists opened fire, which was returned by the troops. In the ensuing gunfight, a militant was killed and an NCO injured,” he said.

The NCO was evacuated to a military hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased soldier has been identified as Naik Dilawar Khan, the spokesperson said.