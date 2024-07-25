BJP leadership reshuffle: JP Nadda appoints new state presidents, In-charges

NEW DELHI: In an organisational reshuffle, BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday evening appointed new presidents for Bihar and Rajasthan, as well as prabharis (in-charges) and sah-prabharis (co-in charges) for several states, including Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.
According to an official notification from the BJP headquarters, Dileep Jaisawal, MLC and minister in the Bihar government, was appointed as the new president of Bihar BJP, replacing Samrat Chaudhary.
Madan Rathore, currently a Rajya Sabha MP and known as a sharp strategist, was named the new president of Rajasthan BJP, effective immediately.
Dileep Jaisawal, who belongs to the EBC (Extremely Backward Class), is expected to positively influence the EBC vote bank ahead of the next assembly elections in 2025.
The BJP also appointed in-charges for Rajasthan, Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, and Assam.
Additionally, co-incharges have been appointed for the BJP units in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.
The reshuffle reflects the party's strategic adjustments in key states ahead of the upcoming elections.