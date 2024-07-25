Chandigarh Diary | Row over Shah’s remark on OBC quota

During a recent address at a ‘Backward Classes Samman Sammelan’ in Mahendragarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stirred a controversy by asserting that a Congress-led government in Haryana would transfer reservations meant for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to Muslims. He emphasized that the BJP would prevent any such move, citing a similar alleged incident in Karnataka. However, Shah’s remarks overlooked the fact that Meo Muslims, constituting a significant portion of the state’s Muslim population, are already categorized under backward classes.

Amrita Warring’s political engagements

Amrita Warring, wife of Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, has recently increased her political activities in the Gidderbaha assembly constituency. With her husband elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana, leaving his assembly seat vacant, Amrita, who oversees the NGO Aasra Foundation, is being seen as his successor in this constituency. She has conducted two tours of several villages and previously managed this segment during her husband’s absence. Warring himself has also visited the constituency, holding meetings with party workers.

PM Modi meets Haryana BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently engaged in a casual discussion with Members of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party representing Haryana, urging them to gear up for the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled for October. The meeting involved sharing feedback and gathering views from MPs. All five Lok Sabha MPs of the BJP from Haryana, along with its two Rajya Sabha MPs and an independent MP supporting the BJP, attended the interaction. Following the BJP’s victory in five out of ten Lok Sabha seats, the government announced various welfare measures aimed at different sections of the population.

