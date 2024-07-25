Chaos in Chhattisgarh Assembly over Maoist attacks

RAIPUR: In the midst of the ongoing monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh assembly, the opposition Congress staged a demonstration against the BJP government over alleged worsening law and order situation, hike in power tariff, Baloda Bazar collectorate arson incident and looming Maoist incidents.

Led by the Congress president Deepak Baij, senior party leaders including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, state-in-charge Sachin Pilot and hundreds of Congress workers from different districts participated in the protest to gherao the vidhan sabha.

The police prevented the Congressmen from marching towards the state assembly citing that the opposition were not given permission by the administration to gherao of the Assembly. Pilot said that the accountability should be on the BJP government over alleged deteriorating law and order. “The Congress will raise the voice of the poor, farmers and youths. The present government is commanded from Delhi and the CM do not know what’s happening”, he asserted.