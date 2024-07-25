Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss recent train accidents

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, on Thursday filed an adjournment notice to address the series of tragic train accidents across India.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Gogoi highlighted that the recent wave of tragic train accidents has resulted in "immense loss of life, suffering, and economic disruption."

"Just last week, on July 18, four people died and several others were injured after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. On June 7, the Kanchanjunga Express met with a collision, leaving nine dead and more than 25 injured," Gogoi mentioned in his letter.

"According to sources in the railways, 48 consequential train accidents were reported in 2022–23, compared to 35 in the previous year. The number of non-consequential train accidents was 162 in 2022–23, which included 35 cases of Signal Passed at Danger (SPD)," he added.

In his letter, Gogoi claimed that the manpower shortage had resulted in many zonal railways asking loco polots to be on duty beyond the stipulated duty hours.

He said that the recurring train accidents reflect negligence and apathy towards the rail infrastructure.

The Congress MP added that it was evident that the existing safety measures are not adequate and require a comprehensive overhaul.

As per schedule today, the discussion on the Union Budget 2024–25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses of Parliament.

Notably, recent fatal train accidents have raised concerns about India's outdated rail system.

On June 17, 2024, a collision between a goods train and the Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal resulted in at least 10 deaths and 43 injuries.

Similarly, on June 2, 2023, the Balasore triple train tragedy in Odisha claimed at least 293 lives and injured 1,100 passengers.

Official records show an average of 20,000 people died annually between 2017 and 2021 in rail accidents, including collisions, derailments, and other causes.

A 2022 CAG report identified defective tracks, inadequate maintenance, outdated signalling equipment, and human error as the primary causes of derailments.