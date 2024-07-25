‘Either jail or hell’: Minister underlines government’s stand on terror attacks in Kashmir

NEW DELHI: In view of the terror attacks in the Jammu region, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Wednesday told Rajya Sabha that terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir would either land in jail or be sent to “jahannum” (hell), while noting that Centre has zero tolerance for terrorism.

To a question raised by Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, Rai replied that in the last few days, 28 terrorists have been killed and a few security personnel lost their lives, which is unfortunate.

Asserting that the terror activities witnessed recently would end soon, the MoS said, “They (terrorists) will not succeed in their design.”

According to Rai, the security forces have killed about 900 terrorists after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. “Modi government has zero tolerance for terrorism. We will end terrorism. They will be either in jail or jahannum... I want to assure the House,” he said.

There were 7,217 incidents of terror attacks between 2004 and 2014, which came down to 2,259 from 2014 to July 21 this year, the minister said.