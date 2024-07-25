Government weighing options to open the Chinese FDI tap

NEW DELHI: Two days after the Economic Survey made a strong pitch for Chinese participation in India’s manufacturing growth, top sources on Wednesday told this paper that the government is considering easing restrictions on investments from China. The government’s move to soften its anti-China stance comes amid strong calls from industry, especially manufacturers, to ease the visa curbs on Chinese technicians.

A highly placed government source confirmed that discussions are on for reviewing restrictions on investment and imports from China, adding that no final call has been taken in this regard.

India issued Press Note 3 restricting investments from China amid border tension in Galwan river valley in Ladakh in 2020. The government also restricted visas to Chinese nationals arriving in the country and levied high duties on Chinese imports.

The source mentioned above said industry leaders have been raising the issue of their inability to procure equipment as well as Chinese technicians due to these restrictions. “For the past 3-4 years, we have been trying to build our own capacity.

But feedback from industry suggests that large projects, especially high-tech projects, are facing challenges in completion due to these restrictions,” the source said, adding that the government is now weighing options for easing investment rules for some companies.