HC allows Arvind Kejriwal two additional legal meetings in Tihar jail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal permission to hold two extra meetings per week with his legal team while he remains in Tihar Jail.

The decision comes amidst Kejriwal's ongoing legal battles related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021-22.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, presiding over the case, justified the ruling by emphasizing the importance of ensuring Kejriwal's right to a fair trial and effective legal representation during his confinement.

The court's decision overrides objections raised by the Enforcement Directorate and Tihar Jail authorities, who argued against granting Kejriwal special privileges beyond the usual two weekly meetings allowed for ordinary inmates.

Kejriwal, currently facing multiple cases across various states, had initially approached the trial court seeking permission for additional virtual meetings with his legal team. However, his plea was rejected, prompting him to appeal the decision in the Delhi High Court.

"The petitioner is seeking his fundamental right to a fair trial and legal consultation while he is confined to Tihar Jail. To deny him effective legal help would be contrary to principles of justice," the High Court observed, highlighting the broader implications of restricting such rights based on technical grounds.

The legal battles surrounding Kejriwal involve allegations of financial irregularities and criminal conspiracy related to the Delhi Excise Policy, where authorities claim funds were misused for political gain.

While the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the Enforcement Directorate case, he remains in custody pending bail in the Central Bureau of Investigation's matter.