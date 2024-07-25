IIT experts study global warming's impact on Himalayan belt in Uttarakhand

ROORKEE: The effects of global warming on the Himalayan states, particularly in Uttarakhand's mountainous regions, are being closely studied by experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Uttarakhand, Jammu, and Himachal Pradesh, parts of the fragile new Himalayan belt, are experiencing adverse effects due to global warming.

In response, IIT Roorkee's departments of Hydrology, Earthquake Engineering, and other disciplines are conducting specialized research on this phenomenon.

In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express on Thursday, ahead of the Institute's 24th convocation on July 27, Professor Kamal Kishore Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, stated, "The central government is committed to reducing India's 3.9 gigatonnes of CO2 emissions by one-third, and collective efforts are underway to achieve this goal."

Professor Pant emphasised the environmental challenges faced by Uttarakhand and other Himalayan states. He noted, "The central government aims to cut India's CO2 emissions from the current 3.9 gigatonnes by one-third by 2030. We are all working collectively towards this target."

He further highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in transforming agriculture, saying, "AI can revolutionize agriculture, strengthen the agricultural ecosystem, and address migration issues in the state. This could lead to reverse migration, significantly contributing to the region's prosperity."

Director Pant also spoke about implementing a 'vocal for local' system in Uttarakhand, prioritizing local needs and aiming to benefit the community, the nation, and ultimately, make a global impact.

Earlier at a press briefing, Professor Pant remarked, "This ceremony celebrates our students' hard work and dedication, marking their transition into future leaders and innovators."

Professor Naveen Kumar Navani, Dean of Academic Affairs, announced that 2,513 students will receive degrees, including 1,277 undergraduates, 794 postgraduates, and 442 PhD scholars.

Professor U.P. Singh, Deputy Director, highlighted the institute's commitment to excellence, citing achievements in research, innovation, and education.

The 24th Convocation, scheduled for Saturday, will feature prominent guests, including Ms. Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM, as Chief Guest, and Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Governors, as Presiding Officer.