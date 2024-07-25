In Rajasthan, former minister says he’s submitted proof

JAIPUR: Dr Kirori Lal Meena, the MLA from Sawai Madhopur who recently resigned from his ministerial post, on Wednesday caused a stir by visiting the SOG office and handing over evidence related to paper leaks in three recruitment exams—RAS, REET, and SI—to ADG VK Singh.

The legislator emphasised that the evidence would significantly aid the Special Operations Group (SOG) in apprehending the guilty. He alleged that the paper leak operation remained concealed as it involved numerous SOG officers.

Displaying a letter he received on December 10, 2022, from Bhupendra Saran, a paper leak accused currently in custody, the MLA claimed the letter detailed a 64 lakh rupee bribe paid to SOG personnel. “In this letter, Saran has said that - SOG people have taken ~64 lakh as bribe at different times for paper leaks,” he told reporters in Jaipur. Meena warned if the SOG fails to initiate action against these officers within 15 days, he would stage a Satyagraha protest in front of the SOG office.