MEA says States should not overstep on foreign affairs after Kerala's 'external cooperation' official appointment

NEW DELHI: State governments should not intrude into matters beyond their constitutional jurisdiction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, days after the Kerala government tasked a senior official for 'external cooperation'.

"The Constitution of India under the 7th Schedule list 1- Union list, item 10, clearly specifies that foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country, are the sole prerogative of the Union Government," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is not a concurrent subject and definitely not a state subject. Our position is that state governments should not intrude into matters that are beyond their constitutional jurisdiction," he said.