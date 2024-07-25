Opposition protests over BJP MP's expunged remark; Lok Sabha Speaker urges respect for House

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asked members to maintain respect and not make remarks that would hurt the dignity of the House amid opposition protests over BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay's comments that were later expunged. He also said the member had been cautioned not to make such remarks in the future.

During a discussion on the Union Budget on Wednesday, BJP MP and former Calcutta HC judge Gangopadhyay made remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and his assassin Nathuram Godse during a fiery debate with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, which were later expunged by the speaker.

As soon as the House met for the day, some opposition members sought to raise the issue.